Four car pile up sends at least two to hospital

A four car pile up on Ryan Street sends at least two people to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of Ryan and East School Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Lake Charles Police and the Fire Department responded to the scene.

It appears as though the vehicles were stopped at the stop light heading north bound when the accident happened. Leon Edmonson and his daughter were in a four-door Honda Civic near the front when they were hit from behind.

"We come through the light it was green so I come through and not even a second or two later slam. I thought it was the gray truck, because I didn't know that third one was back there. I'm not sure if he did all the slamming or who did it. The impact was terrible. My daughter was in that back seat. She had just laid down in that back seat," recalled Edmonson.

Aside from being shaken up, Edmonson and his daughter escaped without serious injury. Again at least two people were taken away by Acadian Ambulance. No word on the extent of injuries. We'll of course bring you more information as it becomes available.

