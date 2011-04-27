Powell Power

By Sam Gannon - bio | email

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) – Senior catcher Evan Powell of Sam Houston High School was recruited by many of the country's top college baseball programs, but LSU proved to be the perfect fit.

"Ever since I was little my parents have been purple and gold even before I was born, so it's been a dream," Powell said. A lot of the kids in the state of Louisiana, that's their dream to go play baseball at LSU," said head coach Brad Book. "I think he's earned the right."

Powell's talent was showcased back in 2009, when he was selected to the 16U National Team. At the IBAF ‘AA' World Youth Championships in Taiwan, Powell drove in the game-winning run to lead Team USA past Cuba 7-6 in the gold medal game.

"Being around people that were that good all the time helps you to stay focused, and I try to bring that here. Keep everyone focused and on the same page."

Powell and the rest of the Broncos aren't done yet. Playoffs are right around the corner, and this team would like nothing better than to bring home a state championship.

