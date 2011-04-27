DeRidder man arrested for domestic battery

Authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a DeRidder man on domestic abuse battery charges.

Officials received a complaint that 45-year-old Danny L. Matthis of DeRidder threatened and struck a woman. After an investigation, Matthis was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after weapons were found in a vehicle he was in.

Matthis was arrested and booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail.

