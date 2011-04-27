Moss Bluff man arrested for additional peeping tom charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 26 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office re-arrested Christopher J. Szczepaniak, 18, of Moss Bluff, who is currently incarcerated at Calcasieu Correctional Center, and charged him with an additional 18 counts of peeping tom.



Szczepaniak was previously arrested on April 14 and charged with 2 count of peeping tom after he confirmed to looking through a 16-year-old girl's window on numerous occasions.

After his arrest, the CPSO's investigation continued and during a subsequent interview, Szczepaniak advised detectives between January and April, he had ridden his bike to at least six other houses in the Moss Bluff area and looked into windows somewhere between twenty and fifty times. Information obtained during that interview led to him being charged with the additional 18 counts.

Judge David Ritchie set Szczepaniak's bond at $300,000 for the additional counts, bringing his total bond to $320,000 for all 20 counts.

CPSO Detective David Doucett is the lead investigator on this case.

If anyone feels they have been a victim of Szczepaniak's peeping tom incidents, please contact Detective Doucett at 491-7935.