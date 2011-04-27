Well Blowout in Lafayette Parish Results in Several Evacuations

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

Today, Louisiana State Police Troop I and Emergency Services Technicians, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Haz-Mat, Acadian Ambulance, and several volunteer fire departments from Lafayette Parish responded to 1100 block of Bourque Road for a well blowout.



When deputies arrived on scene they began securing the area, spoke with well personnel and Haz-Mat crews to determine an area of evacuation. Deputies with Lafayette Sheriff's Office began evacuating homes within a one-mile radius of the blowout. It is estimated that over 100 homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution. Also deputies and troopers closed several roads in the evacuated area.

The current road closures are:

Golden Grain Road at Fieldspan Road

Odessa Road at Sellers Road

Monte Road at Lagneaux Road

Bourque Road at Lagneaux Road

Denais Road at Leblanc Road



Emergency Services Technicians are in contact with company representatives from Precision Drilling, the owners of the rig, as well as CEL Properties, owners of the well, and are working to determine the best course of action to shut the well down.



Currently there is no time frame for when residences to return to their homes. However, the personnel working at the site, which includes Wild Well Control, are working diligently to reopen the area and allow people to return to their homes. State police will continue to work with the local law enforcement agencies to make sure that all residence in the area are safe.

There is a shelter set up at Judice Middle School, 2645 South Fieldspan, with Red Cross and Lafayette Office of Emergency Preparedness on hand to assist people in the effected area. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.