Defense motions for a new trial for Terry Clarkson

The defense for Terry Clarkson filed a motion for a new trial in court today. They also filed a motion for acquittal.

Among other reasons, they cited the live blogging done by KPLC's Theresa Schmidt.

Judge Kerry Anderson dismissed both motions, and sentencing has been pushed back to Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Clarkson was accused of being a principal in the murder of 56-year-old Jac Mayeux in October 2007.

He was found guilty of second degree murder and several other charges in March.

The murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Thursday's sentencing will determine the punishment for Clarkson's other convictions.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.