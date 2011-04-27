Authorities searching for attempted smash and grab suspect

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 26 at approximately 4:00 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Cpl. Austin Peloquin was patrolling on Hwy 171 and observed the front door of the Walgreens store to be smashed in. As the deputy pulled into the parking lot, he observed an ATM lying on its side on the ground.

After deputies cleared the store checking for possible subjects, the Walgreens store manager arrived and was able to access surveillance video. The video captured a truck backing into the front door of the Walgreens. A black male wearing a yellow hoodie exited the truck and wrapped a chain around the ATM, and then drove off pulling the ATM out of the store. After driving off, the chain became loose which resulted in the ATM being left in the parking lot.

The investigation revealed the truck used in the attempted smash and grab was reported stolen by the Lake Charles Public Works Department that morning and has since been recovered in the 2200 block of Poplar Street.

The Walgreens was closed for the evening so there were no customers or employees at the store when the man backed into the front door.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying this man. Anyone with information regarding the attempted smash and grab or the man shown in the video is asked to call CPSO Detective Eddie Curol at 491-3725.