Friendly competitors map out casino future for Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Pinnacle Entertainment and Creative Casinos formally announced on Tuesday that they have resolved all litigation and plan to work together to make Lake Charles a preeminent casino destination.

The formal agreement follows a 10 month long litigation between the two gaming companies over where to build the proposed Mojito Pointe casino. 

According to Tuesday's agreement, the two have decided to jointly operate festival grounds, roads, and sidewalks between L'auberge and the proposed Mojito Pointe.

The Lake Charles Port and Terminal District is also exchanging land it owns at the entrance for land owned by Pinnacle along the I-210 corridor to improve access to both casinos. The land exchange allows Creative to provide easier access to its resort and helps both companies improve transportation.

Dan Lee, Managing Partner for Creative Casinos, wants to make it clear that the two gaming companies are not merging, as they remain competitors.

"The two resorts will still be competitors with each other, but they're each stronger by having the other one next door," said Lee. "So you can visit one and if you want to change your luck you can walk next door and visit the other one."

"Resolution of these issues will allow Lake Charles to improve its position as the South's leading gaming resort destination," said Sanfilippo. "The region continues to show economic growth and this agreement ensures that L'auberge will continue to be at the heart of it."

Construction of Mojito Pointe is expected to begin this fall if approved by voters. The Mojito Pointe referendum in Calcasieu Parish is scheduled for this Saturday, April 30th.

