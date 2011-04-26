Early morning storms take down trees, knock out power

When storms blew through southwest Louisiana early Tuesday morning, high winds took down some trees and caused power outages for some residents.

The tree down in this picture was at a residence in Moss Bluff. Power outages were also reported in parts of Moss Bluff and in southern portions of Lake Charles.

More than 20,000 customers were without power earlier in the morning, but as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, most all of those Entergy and Beauregard Electric customers should have their power restored.

