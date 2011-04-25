Pinnacle Entertainment, Creative Casinos to become partners

According to people familiar with a deal reached Monday evening, Pinnacle Entertainment and Creative Casinos have agreed to become business partners in Lake Charles.

The two will market their casino resorts, L'Auberge du Lac and Mojito Pointe, as one and share recreational areas, including sidewalks, roads and a golf course. This will make them the only paired resorts with a golf course outside of Las Vegas.

Also as part of the deal, providing voters approve Creative Casinos' Mojito Pointe on Saturday, the new casino resort will actually be built closer to L'Auberge du Lac.

An official announcement with more details is expected Tuesday morning before the opening of the stock market.

The two groups had been involved in legal disputes over 50 acres of land for months.

Stay tuned to KPLC and KPLCTV.com for the very latest.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.