Sulphur water restrictions and tips to save - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur water restrictions and tips to save

Sulphur's Water Ordinance goes into effect May 1st.

With just days away from Sulphur city officials issuing their mandatory water conservation ordinance, the mayor want so remind people one last time.

Sulphur, Louisiana Mayor Chris Duncan says, "This is the time of year that it can either rain or be a drought situation and we don't want to get into a situation where the water pressure is too low and we are unable to fight fires and give quality of water to the citizens of Sulphur."

Winds in the area have not been letting up and the rainfall is 22 inches below normal levels.

If you live in Sulphur and think you haven't heard about this, check your water bills. There is a printed notice that details when you will be allowed to water your lawn.

Living at an odd numbered address means you water Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even numbered address means you water Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The ordinance also states you must water between the hours of midnight and 2pm. And there is no watering at all on Mondays.

There are consequences for not following the rules including a fine of anywhere between $50-$500 dollars. 

For more info: Please watch the video as it contains more details about how the City of Sulphur determines when water levels reach critical and gives tips on how to conserve water.

