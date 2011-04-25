Search still on for alleged crack cocaine dealers in Vinton

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and the Vinton Police Department are still searching for three alleged crack cocaine dealers in the Vinton area.

After a seven month investigation, authorities arrested and charged eight men last week. The men were part of a group who called themselves the "Nolia G's". The men were reportedly selling drugs from the Magnolia Apartments on Horridge Street in Vinton. The complex is next to Vinton Middle School.

One more person has now been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on multiple drug distribution charges.

Most recently arrested was 19-year-old Dennis Hillary of Sulphur. Hillary turned himself in to Vinton Police on Monday. He was charged with four counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine). His bond was set at $32,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating the three men not yet arrested.



• Andrew Ardoin, 23, 1006 Horridge Street, Apt. #11, Vinton

4 counts of distribution CDS II (crack cocaine)

Bond $83,500

• Jerome Janice Jr., 26, 1011 Fancher Street, Vinton

2 counts of distribution CDS II (crack cocaine)

Bond $25,000

• Brandon L. Shelton, 32, 1025 ½ Horridge Street, Vinton

4 counts of distribution CDS II (crack cocaine)

Bond $55,000

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 589-3561 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605.

