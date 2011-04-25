Man arrested after altercation at gas station

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect after an investigation into a man who was found unresponsive on Sunday night at the Murphy's USA fuel station at the Highway 14 Wal-Mart.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night where they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and they transported him to a local hospital for treatment for severe head trauma.

Authorities with the CPSO say an investigation revealed a physical altercation happened between the victim and 28-year-old Wilford Jack III of Lake Charles in reference to a dispute over the use of one of the fuel pumps.

Jack was arrested Monday and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of second degree battery. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

The victim, who has not been identified, remained in a local hospital as of Monday morning in "guarded, but stable condition."

The investigation continues and authorities say more arrests are possible. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call 491-3700.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.