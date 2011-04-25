Murphy USA clerk finds man unconscious at gas pump

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies are reporting that a clerk at the Murphy USA gas station in front of the Walmart on Hwy 14 found a man unconscious near a pump late Sunday night.

Lt. Darek Ardoin says when they arrived on scene around 10 p.m., they found a Hispanic male with trauma to his head, lying next to a blue truck. They would not say what kind of injuries the victim suffered. We were told, however, that he was taken to a local hospital in "guarded, but stable condition."

Lt. Ardoin tells 7News that detectives are tracking down leads, but they are asking anyone who was at or near the gas station around the time this happened to call 491-3700.

