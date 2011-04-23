Neighbors take action after Moss Bluff apt. fire

Neighbors save the day after an apartment fire in Moss Bluff. It happened just before five o'clock Saturday evening at an apartment complex off Park Road just a few blocks north of Moss Bluff Middle School.

When Ward 1 Fire Department arrived on scene smoke was billowing out the apartment. Most of the damage appeared to be isolated to the back utility room. Firefighters say it could have been much worse had it not been for the quick-thinking of neighbors.

"My son was working on his truck and he smelt some smoke and he said it smelt like BBQ. It smelt good, but he kept smelling more and more. He looked over the hod of his truck and said the smoke was just everywhere. So he went in grabbed his phone and called 911. And then they ran across the street and started knocking on doors and so I ran across and started knocking on doors as well," said Diane Hicks.

Fortunately no one was home in the apartment where the fire started and no injuries were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

