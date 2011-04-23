Fairview Elementary Louisiana Day

Fairview Elementary students celebrated Louisiana Day. Their principal Lorette Bass says that she decided to give the students some time to have fun because they worked so hard last week during statewide testing.

Students had taken a tour of the Contraband ship (Jean LaFitte was on hand), enjoyed Jazz music, listened to Louisiana tales by Clovis Crawfish, learned about Louisiana weather, and even got to dance Zydeco style to a full band.

Second grade teacher Esther Augustine was thrilled at the outcome. She says that the school is a Title 1 school meaning it is deemed an at-risk school. Augustine went on to say that she was glad all students at Fairview were given the opportunity to learn more about their own culture and history.