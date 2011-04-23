Harlie's Run for Williams Syndrome Awareness - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Harlie's Run for Williams Syndrome Awareness

Roaring engines with a cause, it was the 4th annual Harlie's Run for Williams Syndrome Awareness.  And the lady of the event was 3 ½ year old Harlie.

Her mom Tracy Guidry was on hand explaining how she found out about Harlie's diagnosis, "She would stop breathing, she would turn purple, and she was a squeaky breather. The first pediatrician didn't catch it but the second one caught it right away. He sent us to a pediatric cardiologist who then sent us to a geneticist".

It was with her diagnosis that Tracy set out to inform other parents of her findings through this annual event. 

Teenager Sydney Robinson's mother said she wishes the event had come twelve years sooner as she wasn't able to get a diagnosis for Sydney until two years ago.

Contrary to what most people think, Harlie was not named after a Harley Davidson motorcycle. In fact, Harlie's grandmother Bridget Guidry says her daughter just thought of the name on a whim.

Bridget Guidry went on to say that since she and her husband are both Pastors at the Open Door church, a church that caters to the biker brigade, that her granddaughter's name just fit with the naming of the event.

Here are just a few of the signs to see if someone you know may have Williams Syndrome:

-characteristic facial appearance

-heart and blood vessel problems

-elevated blood calcium levels

-low birth weight/slow weight gain

-dental abnormalities

Organizers hope to spread the word about the genetic disorder.

For more information about Open Door Church in Sulphur, LA: 337-527-7007.

For more information on Williams Syndrome please visit our KPLC LINKS page.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly