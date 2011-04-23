Early voting for April 30th election steady

Despite the holiday weekend, employees with the Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Office have been busy. Early voting for the April 30th election ends at 6 p.m. today. Voters have been heading to the polls all week long to cast their ballots early. The one item on the ballot - whether to allow Creative Casinos to move forward and bring Mojito Pointe to Lake Charles.

Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Angie Quenalty says turn out has been steady all week and at last check they had more then 2,600 people vote early. They're hoping that momentum continues next weekend.

"So if you did not vote early, we do encourage you to go out on Election Day. This is a process we have in the United States. While there is only one item on the ballot - it is up to you vote yes or no - whether you will allow it. So we do encourage you to be an informed voter and participate in the election process. It's a privilege we have in this country that a lot of people have given their lives for and a lot of other countries would love to have this privilege. So do take a few minutes and go vote," said Quenalty.

Also on the ballot for Ward 8 (just south of Iowa) a fire protection renewal. Polls open next Saturday April 30th at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters are reminded to bring a photo I.D.

