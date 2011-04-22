Pedestrian struck by a train in Lake Charles

Authorities are investigating an accident that occurred Thursday evening in Lake Charles involving a person hit by a train.

Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department say that on Thursday evening at 11:33 PM, Clarance William of Lake Charles was struck by a train at the 2100 block of S. Railroad Ave. The train ran over his left arm, left leg, and his right foot. He is at a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Mr. Williams was attempting to cross the railroad tracks from north to south when the previously stopped train began moving and struck him. He was crossing in an area that is not a railroad crossing where pedestrians are not permitted to cross. There are also "No Trespassing" signs posted.

According to Sgt. Billy Creel, "It appears that he was trying to crawl underneath the train as it was stopped".

The train was heading to Beaumont, TX.