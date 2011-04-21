Police Jury announces new anti-litter initiatives - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police Jury announces new anti-litter initiatives

3D litter billboard. (Source: CPPJ) 3D litter billboard. (Source: CPPJ)
An example of the litter bags. (Source: CPPJ) An example of the litter bags. (Source: CPPJ)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury:

April 21, 2011 – In preparation of Earth Day, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has begun new educational and awareness initiatives to the Parish's Litter Program.  This year's Earth Day has a theme titled:  "A Billion Acts of Green," which encourages people, organizations and businesses to become empowered to generate a billion acts of environmental service and advocacy.  The initiatives detailed below explain how the Police Jury has contributed to this theme, as well as future initiatives on the horizon.

3-D Litter Billboard
Unfortunately, wide-spread litter continues to be a problem in Calcasieu Parish. For the public who may not notice this fact, the Police Jury's 3-D billboard reinforces the statement, with actual items of litter erected on the board itself.  This year, the billboard will continue to show new items of litter, but will have a positive message for passers-by to read.  The Office of Public Works and the Sheriff's Office Litter Inmate Crews helped design the trash on the billboard.  First Federal Bank also assisted in supporting the project. Vice President Leslie Harless says, "We are pleased to participate with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in their efforts to educate Southwest Louisiana on the negative effects of littering in our communities." The new 3-D billboard replaces the first board originally put into place in February of 2010, and will remain in place for many months.

New Awareness Campaign Places Children as the Voice of Responsibility
One age demographic that doesn't seem to show indications of littering are children.  When it comes to this issue, children should be teachers; teaching adults about the negative impact litter has on a community. After all, the mess currently being made - predominately by adults - in Calcasieu Parish will soon become the youth's problem to clean-up as they mature. With this in mind, we have created a series of television spots, and all other forms of media with children being the spokesperson, speaking out to other children in the Parish, asking them to "sponsor an adult" and help teach them how to do the right thing when it comes to litter. 

Instead of using the popular phrase "Do it for the children," children are asking their fellow peers to "Do it for the adults."

Newly Designed Litter Bags
Throughout the course of this year, we will be producing new litter bags for the public to use with a cultural touch.  Many supporters of the litter program have made mention in the past two years that the orange and black litter bags the  program currently uses could be more visually pleasing.  To celebrate the rich variety of Calcasieu's outstanding culture, the Police Jury will be joining forces with local artists to create an "artful" litter bag. 

The first design that will be launched into the community depicts a painting by Lake Charles artist, Kevin Leveque. Leveque is passionate about the fight against litter.  "We live in such a beautiful region.  I paint many landscape scenes of Southwest Louisiana and I see first-hand the magnificence of this area. I am happy to help lend my support to the litter project.  I am hopeful people will put trash where it belongs, which, in this case, is in a litterbag!"

As the year continues, more artistic litter bags will be produced with new selections of art from more local artists.  Any business or organization wishing to become a part of this initiative in handing out these new litterbags should contact the Office of Special Programs at 721-3595.

Adopt-a-Road Program
The Police Jury has initiated the parish "Adopt-a-Road" program for businesses and organizations to become engaged with.  If they want to make the commitment to help keep an area of Calcasieu Parish clean, they may contact our Office of Public Works at 721-3700, for more information.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly