Authorities searching for attempted robbery suspect

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department say someone tried to use the drive-thru at the Wendy's restaurant in downtown Lake Charles for an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

Investigators say a worker at the drive-thru window on West Broad Street saw a masked man approaching the window and quickly closed the window. The man then started banging on the window with a pistol.

The man fled the scene empty handed.

Witnesses told authorities the man was a white male between 5'10" and 6 feet tall wearing a baggy black shirt with a hood, white gloves and a white mask.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the LCPD at 491-1311.

