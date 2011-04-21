Water service problem in Sulphur.

The City of Sulphur says water service will be interrupted this afternoon because of waterline relocation that's part of the Burton Street Bridge replacement project.
The affected areas are businesses in the Sulphur Industrial Park, Burton Street from Post Oak Road west to Beglis Parkway, and Rushing Road.
It is not known at this time how long the repairs will take. Water service will be restored as soon as the repairs are completed.
The topic of a restaurant coming to Shell Beach Drive is officially over. Last month applicant Mazen Hijazi brought the idea up to the Lake Charles planning and zoning board. Hijazi wanted to transform a mansion on the street into a restaurant that would seat 150 people and create an event center for banquets and weddings. Homeowners who lived along the street argued the restaurant would bring more traffic, safety concerns, and would create spot zoning. ...More >>
If you're driving on the I-10 bridge and look down, there's really not much to see besides the beach area and an abandoned casino parking garage. But city leaders want to change that with new economic incentives that could help develop parts of the city. "Coming that way I don't think anything would get me to stop," said resident Pat Broussard. "I don't see anything right there that would make me stop." Broussard isn't the only person who...More >>
Seventy nine year old Robert Colston was gunned down on June 5, 2016. Stacy Johnson was convicted of first degree murder which would mean life in prison without parole for an adult. But because Johnson was only sixteen at the time, life without parole was not automatic. A hearing was required. Prosecutor Jacob Johnson, who is an assistant district attorney in Calcasieu Parish, says the state did want Johnson to get life without parole... "We filed a notic...More >>
Former cameron company office manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $91,000 LAKE CHARLES, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a former office manager of a Cameron company pleaded guilty last week to stealing more than $91,000 from her employer. Belinda Miltenberger, 47, of Cameron, Louisiana, pleaded guilty June 13, 2018 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of wire fraud. According to the guilty plea’s factual basis, ...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting on June 8, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum. Domenique Nelson Bryant, 21, Lake Charles, is believed to be connected to a shooting in the 2700 block of Guy Street on June 8. Bryant is wanted on the charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm, according to Kirkum. Bryant is currently at large and considered to be armed and dangerous,...More >>
