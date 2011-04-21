Water service problem in Sulphur. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Water service problem in Sulphur.

The City of Sulphur says water service will be interrupted this afternoon because of waterline relocation that's part of the Burton Street Bridge replacement project.

The affected areas are businesses in the Sulphur Industrial Park, Burton Street from Post Oak Road west to Beglis Parkway, and Rushing Road.

It is not known at this time how long the repairs will take. Water service will be restored as soon as the repairs are completed.

