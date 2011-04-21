Moss Bluff man arrested on peeping tom charges

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On April 14, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from a Moss Bluff man stating while reviewing video from his home security system, he observed a man peeping into his 16-year-old daughter's window.

The investigation led to the arrest of Christopher J. Szczepaniak, 18, of Moss Bluff, who was identified as the man in the video.

When questioned by a CPSO detective, Szczepaniak confirmed he looked through the girl's window on numerous occasions.

Szczepaniak was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of peeping tom.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $20,000.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's investigation is continuing with more charges possible.

CPSO Detective David Doucett is the lead investigator in this case. If anyone needs to report a similar incident, please call him at 491-7935.