Alleged crack cocaine dealers arrested in Vinton

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force along with the Vinton Police Department busted several alleged crack cocaine dealers in Vinton on Thursday morning.

Twelve dealers had reportedly been selling drugs at the Magnolia Apartments on Horridge Street in Vinton. The group supposedly referred to themselves as the "Nolia G's".

Eight of the twelve alleged dealers have been arrested, with four still on the run.

"After speaking with various folks in the neighborhood we were able to learn possible addresses and that's where we went," said Chief Ricky Fox with the Vinton Police Department.

Arrested were 18-year-old Demitri Ardoin, 22-year-old Syon Black, 29-year-old Anthony Budwine, 39-year-old Jerry Cazer, 32-year-old Keithan Rigmaiden, 23-year-old Craig Steve, Jr., 36-year-old Kendricks Weaver, and 48-year-old Darryl Zeno.

They are still looking for 23-year-old Andrew Ardoin, 19-year-old Dennis R. Hillary, 26-year-old Jerome Janice and 32-year-old Brandon Shelton. Officials encourage these men to turn themselves in at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office or the Vinton Police Department.

Officials decided to act on the operation on Thursday after seeing increased criminal activity at the Magnolia Apartments.

Authorities investigated an armed robbery involving a pistol at the at the complex on April 10th. On April 17th officials said there were reports of shots fired around three o'clock at the Magnolia Apartments.

"As a result of those two incidents we felt like we needed to bring some attention to the complex and get this operation kind of moving," said Fox.

Chief Fox added that investigating the alleged crack cocaine dealing was no easy task.

"Generally in a small town your dealers deal hand in hand with only folks that they know," said Fox. "At some point they were able to get someone that these folks were comfortable with and the necessary deals were done."

Officials said they plan to keep searching until the suspects are arrested.

"We're not finished here," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "We're going to continue to work here in Vinton to try to bring some others to justice."

See below for the details of their arrest, including charges and bond set:

· Andrew Ardoin, 23, of Vinton (NOT YET ARRESTED)

4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $83,500

· Demitri M. Ardoin, 18, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

11 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $114,000

· Syon Black, 22, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $18,500

· Anthony R. Budwine, 29, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $140,000

· Jerry L. Cazer, 39, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $45,000

· Dennis R. Hillary, 19, of Sulphur (NOT YET ARRESTED)

4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $32,000

· Jerome Janice, 26, of Vinton (NOT YET ARRESTED)

2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $25,000

· Keithan D. Rigmaiden, 32, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $27,000

· Brandon L. Shelton, 32, of Vinton (NOT YET ARRESTED)

4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $55,000

· Craig Steve, Jr., 23, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

1 count of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $15,000

· Kendricks R. Weaver, 36, of Vinton (ARRESTED)

3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $135,000

· Darryl L. Zeno, 48, of Lake Charles (ARRESTED)

1 count of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

Bond $15,000

