Alleged crack cocaine dealers arrested in Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Alleged crack cocaine dealers arrested in Vinton

Eight men arrested by authorities. Eight men arrested by authorities.
Authorities are still searching for these four men. Authorities are still searching for these four men.
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Combined Anti-Drug Task Force along with the Vinton Police Department busted several alleged crack cocaine dealers in Vinton on Thursday morning.

Twelve dealers had reportedly been selling drugs at the Magnolia Apartments on Horridge Street in Vinton. The group supposedly referred to themselves as the "Nolia G's".

Eight of the twelve alleged dealers have been arrested, with four still on the run.

"After speaking with various folks in the neighborhood we were able to learn possible addresses and that's where we went," said Chief Ricky Fox with the Vinton Police Department.

Arrested were 18-year-old Demitri Ardoin, 22-year-old Syon Black, 29-year-old Anthony Budwine, 39-year-old Jerry Cazer, 32-year-old Keithan Rigmaiden, 23-year-old Craig Steve, Jr., 36-year-old Kendricks Weaver, and 48-year-old Darryl Zeno.

They are still looking for 23-year-old Andrew Ardoin, 19-year-old Dennis R. Hillary, 26-year-old Jerome Janice and 32-year-old Brandon Shelton. Officials encourage these men to turn themselves in at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office or the Vinton Police Department.

Officials decided to act on the operation on Thursday after seeing increased criminal activity at the Magnolia Apartments.

Authorities investigated an armed robbery involving a pistol at the at the complex on April 10th. On April 17th officials said there were reports of shots fired around three o'clock at the Magnolia Apartments.

"As a result of those two incidents we felt like we needed to bring some attention to the complex and get this operation kind of moving," said Fox.

Chief Fox added that investigating the alleged crack cocaine dealing was no easy task.

"Generally in a small town your dealers deal hand in hand with only folks that they know," said Fox. "At some point they were able to get someone that these folks were comfortable with and the necessary deals were done."

Officials said they plan to keep searching until the suspects are arrested.

"We're not finished here," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "We're going to continue to work here in Vinton to try to bring some others to justice."

See below for the details of their arrest, including charges and bond set:

·     Andrew Ardoin, 23, of Vinton (NOT YET ARRESTED)

      4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $83,500

·     Demitri M. Ardoin, 18, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      11 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $114,000

·     Syon Black, 22, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $18,500

·     Anthony R. Budwine, 29, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $140,000

·     Jerry L. Cazer, 39, of Vinton   (ARRESTED)

      3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $45,000

·     Dennis R. Hillary, 19, of Sulphur  (NOT YET ARRESTED)

      4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $32,000

·     Jerome Janice, 26, of Vinton  (NOT YET ARRESTED)

      2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $25,000

·     Keithan D. Rigmaiden, 32, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      2 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $27,000

·     Brandon L. Shelton, 32, of Vinton  (NOT YET ARRESTED)

      4 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $55,000

·     Craig Steve, Jr., 23, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      1 count of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $15,000

·     Kendricks R. Weaver, 36, of Vinton  (ARRESTED)

      3 counts of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $135,000

·     Darryl L. Zeno, 48, of Lake Charles  (ARRESTED)

      1 count of distribution CDS II (Crack Cocaine)

      Bond $15,000

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly