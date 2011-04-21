Fort Polk named in pilot program to reduce waste

Associated Press

The Army names Fort Polk to a pilot program to reduce and reuse waste with an aim of reducing or eliminating the need for landfills.

Col. Francis Burns, the garrison commander, says Fort Polk is working with surrounding communities and Louisiana Economic Development to establish a regional recycling program and increase the products Fort Polk recycles.

In a news release Wednesday, Burns said Fort Polk is committed to conserving energy and water and reducing greenhouse gases, as well as the Net Zero Waste Pilot Program.

The Army plans to have five installations in that program, five producing as much energy as they use, five with "net zero" water use, and at least one that is "net zero" in all three categories by 2020, as models for other installations.