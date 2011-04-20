Horse owners ask City Council for special permits - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Horse owners ask City Council for special permits

It was judgement day for horse owners inside Lake Charles city limits who do not meet city code. All livestock within the city limits must be be 150 feet from the neighboring property line and 300 feet from the nearest residence or structure.  

Despite consent from neighbors, residents living within a one mile residents can object to the horses being there. Also most of the makeshift stables on the properties where the horses are kept are also red-tagged for demolition. Horse owners went before the council to ask for a special permit to keep the horses on the property.  

"I've had my horses here for 30 years. I would like to keep my horses at the same place. Everybody around there agrees that I can keep my horses there and I keep it clean. Keep the grass down," said James Goodwin, horse owner.  

"My petition is signed by residents within that one mile radius. They oppose the horses being there," said Gloria Johnson, opposed to horses being on property inside city limits.  

"So it's been an ongoing thing for 10 years. I had finally hoped tonight we can come and put this to rest and say either you meet the requirements or you simply move your horses and go to the country," said Raymond Ledet.   

Of the horses owners up for special permit requests Wednesday night, the City Council denied all with the exception of the request from H & R Carriage Company. Those who were denied have a minimum of 30 days to make other arrangements for their animals.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

