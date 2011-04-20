Baby bird rescued from street light

We didn't have to travel far for this next story. A fellow KPLC employee noticed a baby bird hanging from the street light at Bilbo and Division Street. The baby bird had fallen from its nest inside the pole and was helplessly trying to get free. The momma bird could even be seen trying to assist with no luck.

After a few phone calls the City of Lake Charles sent one of their trucks to assist and just like that the baby bird was rescued. We then called Calcasieu Animal Services to take over.

"I'm going to take him back to the office, back to the shelters and I'm going to have one of my officers go out to heck haven here - it's a local lady there who rescues wild animals. I'm going to give her a call and see if she can help take care and get him nursed back to health. But he looks like he is doing okay. He just had a bad day and we are going fix him up," said Tiffany Gardner, with Calcasieu Parish Animal Services.

Turns out the bird was tangled and hanging by a piece of dental floss from its nest, which rescuers say likely saved his life.

