Zeppelin airship lands in Lake Charles

The world's largest passenger ship - and the only one of its kind in the United States - is visiting Chennault International Airport Wednesday evening as the Farmers Airship arrived in town just before 5:30 p.m.

The Farmers Airship, known formally has the airship Eureka, is a zeppelin (not a blimp) that seats 12 passengers, has a bathroom and features a love seat with a wraparound view.

This particular airship is on a nationwide tour. It arrived at Chennault from San Antonio, and its next stop is New Orleans to supply bird's-eye views of the Zurich Classic Golf Tournament.

Tours will not be available while the airship is in Lake Charles for an overnight stay, but it made for a cool site for those in town Wednesday afternoon.

