Lawmakers propose bills to encourage breastfeeding

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State lawmakers are proposing measures to encourage breastfeeding in Louisiana.

Republican Rep. Scott Simon, of Abita Springs, and Democratic Rep. Regina Barrow, of Baton Rouge, want to require state buildings to have private areas where women can breastfeed their children discreetly and safely. The areas would have to have a lockable door, a chair, a utility sink and adequate ventilation.

Baton Rouge Sen. Yvonne Dorsey, a Democrat, is proposing a sales tax exemption for people who buy breastfeeding items, like nursing accessories.

The proposals will be considered in the legislative session that begins Monday.

Online:

House Bill 313 and Senate Bill 82 can be found at www.legis.state.la.us

