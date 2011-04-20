Lake Charles man arrested on drug related charges

The following is a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On 4.19.11, Lake Charles Police Department Detectives Kevin Kirkum and Kevin Thomas arrested Charles Mitchell, 38 years old, of Lake Charles, for two counts of mingling of harmful substances.

This arrest stems from a sexual assault complaint filed by a victim on 4.9.11. The victim advised detectives she felt that Mitchell, who is a local pharmacist, drugged her at one location. The victim advised that she woke up, not knowing where she was, in another location. Detectives located evidence that the victim was drugged. Mitchell was arrested for having the victim consume a drug that incapacitated her. The investigation into the sexual assault is still ongoing. Investigators are also looking into the origin of the drugs used, in an effort to ascertain whether they came from the pharmacy where Mitchell is employed. Mitchell's bond for the mingling of harmful substances charges was set at $30,000.

Anyone who may have additional information in this case is asked to please contact lead LCPD Investigator, Sgt. Kevin Kirkum at 337.491.1456 extension 1266.