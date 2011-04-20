Marking one year since the BP oil spill in the Gulf

From the Associated Press

Gov. Bobby Jindal is heading to Grand Isle to mark the anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon rig explosion and the massive Gulf oil spill it spawned.

Jindal is scheduled to be joined by coastal parish officials at a press briefing today at a marina. Later Wednesday, Grand Isle plans to hold a prayer service and a candlelight vigil for the 11 workers killed in the April 20, 2010, rig blast. The vigil also is designed to reflect on the environmental toll exacted by the nation's worst offshore oil spill.

Similar events are planned on other parts of the Gulf Coast.