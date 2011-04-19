NFL releases Saints 2011 schedule

The NFL announced Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints will play the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the 2011 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The game will be televised on KPLC.

The NFL released the entire 2011 NFL schedule Tuesday evening. Here is a look at the rest of the Saints schedule for the upcoming season.

Date Opponent Kickoff TV Sept 8 at Green Bay Packers Thursday 7:30 pm NBC Sept 18 CHICAGO BEARS Noon FOX Sept 25 HOUSTON TEXANS Noon CBS Oct 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon FOX Oct 9 at Carolina Panthers Noon FOX Oct 16 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:15 pm FOX Oct 23 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 7:20 pm NBC Oct 30 at St. Louis Rams Noon FOX Nov 6 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS Noon FOX Nov 13 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX Nov 20 BYE Nov 28 NEW YORK GIANTS Monday 7:30 pm ESPN Dec 4 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX Dec 11 at Tennessee Titans Noon FOX Dec 18 at Minnesota Vikings Noon FOX Dec 26 ATLANTA FALCONS Monday 7:30 pm ESPN Jan 1 CAROLINA PANTHERS Noon FOX

*The season again will utilize "flexible scheduling" in weeks 10-15 and 17. In weeks 10-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday, Saturday or Monday nights.

