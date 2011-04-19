NFL releases Saints 2011 schedule

The NFL announced Tuesday that the New Orleans Saints will play the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the 2011 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The game will be televised on KPLC.
The NFL released the entire 2011 NFL schedule Tuesday evening. Here is a look at the rest of the Saints schedule for the upcoming season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff
|TV
|Sept 8
|at Green Bay Packers
|Thursday 7:30 pm
|NBC
|Sept 18
|CHICAGO BEARS
|Noon
|FOX
|Sept 25
|HOUSTON TEXANS
|Noon
|CBS
|Oct 2
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Noon
|FOX
|Oct 9
|at Carolina Panthers
|Noon
|FOX
|Oct 16
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3:15 pm
|FOX
|Oct 23
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|7:20 pm
|NBC
|Oct 30
|at St. Louis Rams
|Noon
|FOX
|Nov 6
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Noon
|FOX
|Nov 13
|at Atlanta Falcons
|Noon
|FOX
|Nov 20
|BYE
|Nov 28
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|Monday 7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Dec 4
|DETROIT LIONS
|Noon
|FOX
|Dec 11
|at Tennessee Titans
|Noon
|FOX
|Dec 18
|at Minnesota Vikings
|Noon
|FOX
|Dec 26
|ATLANTA FALCONS
|Monday 7:30 pm
|ESPN
|Jan 1
|CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Noon
|FOX
*The season again will utilize "flexible scheduling" in weeks 10-15 and 17. In weeks 10-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday, Saturday or Monday nights.
To see the entire NFL schedule for 2011, check it out on NFL.com.
