Parish holds workshop on foreclosures

With lenders taking back more homes in Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Housing Department hosted two free workshops to educate residents about mortgage foreclosures Tuesday evening.

According to RealtyTrac, more than 1,300 properties were seized by lenders in the first quarter of 2011. In addition, more than 5,200 properties had some kind of foreclosure-related action leveled against them.

A representative from Acadiana Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm, lead the workshop, answering questions homeowners had.

In addition, Tarek Polite, with the Calcasieu Parish Office of Federal Programs, lead a second workshop on landlord tenant rights.

The workshops were held because April is Fair Housing Month.

For more information about other events the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Housing Department holds throughout the year, call 721-3577.

