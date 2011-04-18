Off shore worker killed south of Cameron identified

The Alliance Oilfield Services employee who died on Monday while working on a platform south of Cameron has been identified.

27-year-old Philip Joseph Kliebert of Covington died Monday after falling through a deck opening on a gas well platform south of Cameron.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement says Kliebert was on a crew working to plug the natural gas production rig 129 miles south of Lake Charles.

The agency says the accident occurred about 4 a.m. Monday, and Kliebert was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was flown by helicopter.

A memorial service will be held at a funeral home in Covington on Thursday.

