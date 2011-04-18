Three men arrested for drive by shooting

Three men have been arrested in reference to a drive by shooting that happened back in March in Lake Charles.

Authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department say three shots were fired into a home on Legion Street back on March 2 at around 5 p.m.

There were no injuries in the incident, but authorities began their investigation to find the subjects who fled the scene.

After their investigation, the LCPD has arrested 19-year old Jeremy Wayne Rankins and 21-year-old Terrance Ceasar on assault by drive-by charges. 21-year-old Jonathon Wayne Rankins has been charged with accessory to assault by drive-by.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.