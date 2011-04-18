Two Elton men arrested for attempted armed robbery

Two Elton men were arrested on Friday after authorities say they tried to rob a Texas couple in early 2011.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says that back on February 27, 26-year-old Garrique Robinson and 26-year-old Donovan John approached a Texas couple in a parking lot with a knife demanding money.

Detectives say tips from the public led to the arrest.

Both men were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of attempted armed robbery and simple criminal damage.

Robinson's bond was set at $40,000 and John's at $20,000.

