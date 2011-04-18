Former area coach facing additional sex crime charges

A former coach at several southwest Louisiana schools including Merryville, South Beau and Oakdale is facing a sex crime charge in Beauregard Parish.

50-year-old Rory Hollier of Port Sulphur was arrested by authorities with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 14.

Hollier has been charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation into complaints received in reference to inappropriate contact with a student. This arrest was the result of an investigation that began in 2005.

Hollier was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with an $80,000 bond. He was also arrested back in March in Plaquemines Parish in reference to a sex crime charge after he was accused of inappropriately touching a child. He bonded out of jail on March 17 in reference to that charge.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.