Authorities warn of Federal Union postal gram scam

The following is a news release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office:

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon at least one Vermilion Parish resident has received a postcard that claims to be a "Federal Union Postal Gram."

Sheriff Couvillon also says that on the postcard it states that the recipient is eligible for $35,000 in government funds, and instructs the recipient to call a toll-free number if interested in obtaining the funds. This is clearly a SCAM – the government does not send postcards like this.

Sheriff Couvillon says that upon calling the phone number on the card you will find that the call is broken up and upon speaking to a representative they will give you the name of a person and a badge number in an effort to throw you off.

Sheriff Couvillon says DO NOT BE FOOLED this is a SCAM, if you receive one of these Federal Union Postal Grams the best thing that you can do is throw it in the trash can and not respond.

Finally, Sheriff Couvillon says that if you receive a postcard like this, you should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service: https://postalinspectors.uspis.gov/forms/MailFraudComplaint.aspx