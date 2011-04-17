Cyphacon convention for anime, gamers, sci-fi

Lake Charles welcomed a new convention in town called Cyphacon. This was a two day event that focused on all things Anime, Gaming and Sci-Fi.

Gaming pods were on hand where people chose to enter and battle nearby pod-dwellers.

The event organizers say that even though this year brought hundreds who either brought their enthusiasm via mood or brought it through costume wearing, that next year promises to be bigger and better.

For more information, visit our KPLC links page and click on CyPhaCon to visit their website.

