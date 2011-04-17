Tour of Homes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tour of Homes

Five houses that were rescued from nearly being demolished were featured in this year's 36th Annual Calcasieu Historical Preservation Society Palm Sunday Tour of Homes.  The event lasted from 1pm-5pm and took place in the Charpentier Historic District.

Toni Yoder, tour chairman, says this year was especially special to her because these houses were deemed unlivable due to a variety of reasons albeit fire, vandalism, hurricanes and even neglect. However, these very same houses were bought and repaired in ways that brought out its original integrity. 

Edward Khoury, is the grandson of the original owner of the house on Pujo street. He recalled his days playing indoors at the now historic home as a child. 

Donna Richard, President of Calcasieu Historical Preservation Society says the Charpentier and Margaret Place districts are on the national historic registry. The society has to make sure the required exterior modifications are done according to national historic rules.

Tab Finchum, the owner of one home on Pine Street, heard that his home was once used not only as a cabbie hub but also a brothel. 

Historic home resident Daniel Rigmaiden played his cello for the crowd at his parent's home.  The Rigmaidens had two homes on tour.

Adley Cormier, Docent at Rigmaiden home says the "Tour of Homes" tradition will continue doing showcasing houses in Lake Charles Historic District. The purpose is to encourage the public to regard older houses as being worthy of being lived in and worthy of retaining precious architectural heritage.

Don't forget you too could have your very own piece of historical property right here in Lake Charles.  The house on Pujo Street is currently up for sale.

