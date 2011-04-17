Firefighters battle 300 acre woods fire

A massive woods fire between Sulphur and DeQuincy has been contained after more than seven hours of response from several area fire departments. Ward 6 Fire Department in DeQuincy got the call around noon Sunday about a woods fire off Holbrook Road just north of Sulphur.

Officials say it spread fast due to wind and dry conditions and estimate more than 300 acres have burned. Volunteers with the Civil Air Patrol were also called in to assist from above.

At one point several homes were in danger, but due to the quick response of Forestry agents and Ward 6 they were able to put several fire break lines around the homes. We're told several households in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews have set up a staging area off Holbrook Park Road. A total of 15 fire trucks and more than 50 firefighters responded to the fire. The fire was under control around 7 p.m.

Still no word on a possible cause, but again the fire is contained. Meanwhile firefighters have reports of another woods fire off Highway 389 in DeQuincy and are in route.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.