Driver arrested for DWI in fatal car crash

A Lake Charles man is dead and his friend in jail after an overnight crash. Police responded to the two-car accident around 2:20 Saturday morning at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Pine Street.

A passenger, Lionell Hamilton had to be extricated and later died at a local hospital. The driver of the car Hamilton was a passenger, Byron Nora was arrested at the scene and faces a long list of charges including DWI, driving under suspension, running a stop sign, two counts of vehicular negligent injury, and one count of vehicular homicide.

