Animal Services hosts rabies clinic in Sulphur

A huge turnout for rabies vaccinations in Sulphur. Calcasieu Animal Services hosted their annual reduced rate vaccinations in Sulphur, where pet owners lined up early to get their furry friends up to date.

The annual event costs $8.00 for animals that are spayed or neutered and $10.00 for those that are not. Organizers say they gave more than 1,800 vaccinations Saturday - mostly for dogs and cats. Pet owners are urged to take advantage of the event to keep their animals and families safe.

"Rabies is a very bad disease. If you contract it, it can easily be fatal. Obviously some people think of it as it relates to dogs, but humans are at risk. It is very important to get your pets vaccinated and that is what we are out here doing today," said Nathan Areno, Calcasieu Animal Services Director.

Animal Services was also micro-chipping pets for $12.00 and remind owners if they give their pet away to change the info on the chip to the new owner's name.

