Early voting for April 30th election underway

Early voting is now underway in Calcasieu Parish for the April 30th election. On the ballot is a parish-wide proposition for the proposed Mojito Pointe casino project. Calcasieu voters will decide if they want the casino to come to Lake Charles.

Officials with the Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Office say the turnout in Sulphur was steady Saturday morning.

"I feel like it is my civic duty to do that. A responsibility that we should rightfully do as Americans. But I wanted to come early that way I didn't have to fight the crowds and also for the convenience, since I would be out of town during the regular voting time," said Debra Taggart.

Voters can cast their early ballots at the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street or Sulphur City Council Chambers on North Huntington Street. The early voting period is from Saturday April 16th - Saturday April 23rd (with the exception of Sunday and Good Friday. The times are from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remember to bring a photo I.D.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.