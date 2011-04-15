Victim identified in North Lake Charles shooting

One person was rushed to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in North Lake Charles. The victim was found in a vacant building near the intersection of See Street and North Cherry Street.

Lake Charles Police identify the victim as Kenneth Riley. Police were called to a shooting at around 7 p.m. Police tell 7 News according to Riley an argument with a guest at his home escalated to gunfire. Riley, who was shot twice, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile no arrests have been made as the matter remains under investigation.

