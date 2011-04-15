Search for a kidnapped Mississippi child ends in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –What started as a routine traffic stop on interstate 10 on Friday turned into the latest chapter of an interstate kidnapping case.

A Lake Charles Police Officer pulled over a car with two men and a child inside. Authorities soon learned that one of the men was the father of the little girl, and that he was wanted for kidnapping her.

24-year-old Henry Dustin Reeves of Lucedale, Mississippi is accused of taking the child from a supermarket after he lost a custody battle.

Reeves was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center, the little girl was handed over to her grandparents.

