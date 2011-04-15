Spirit of St. Louis Band marches again - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Spirit of St. Louis Band marches again

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

He dedicated his working life to music but even after Frank Harrell has retired, he's still using music to make a difference.

Members of the St. Louis High marching band gathers in the music room at school to practice Eye of the Tiger which is one of the songs they'll play when they march in the Epcot Parade at Disney World in a couple of weeks. It's a thrill especially considering that, though the school had a concert band, it's been years since they had a marching band. And it's, thanks to Frank Harrell who directed bands in the public schools for decades and then retired. But these days he has a new calling. " I love music. But I'm doing this because I know it can set values. It can set personalities on a path of positive living. I've always had a deep believe in students and what they can accomplish."

Ben Bernard says he and other students are learning so much from their veteran teacher. "Leadership, to never give up, to always push yourself to the limit."  Junior Jared Amiot agrees. "He doesn't ask much of us but when we do something he expects us to do it right and do it with dignity and discipline and just to take pride in everything we do." Bernard says Harrell is truly a positive influence on the students.  "I think he was definitely called by God to come to us and come help bring this band up."

And for Harrell, well, being here helping to teach and guide, what could be more satisfying? He says, "I don't feel younger but I feel young at heart because I'm still being a part of these young people's lives and watching them grow that is so much fun!"

 Challenges lie ahead-- needs such as equipment, uniforms and expenses. But his faith gives him the confidence to march ahead.

For the first time in 25 years, the St. Louis band participated in District 5 Band and Orchestra Directors' Large Ensemble Festival this year. The band received a superior rating in performance.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly