DeQuincy man arrested for drug charges

A DeQuincy man has been arrested after an investigation by the Louisiana State Police and the DeQuincy Police Department found he attempted, on several occasions, to obtain more ephedrine/pseudoephedrine than allowed by state and Federal law.

The joint investigation by authorities found 30-year-old David Eddleman of DeQuincy attempted to obtain the pills on at least seven different occasions.

Eddleman was arrested and charged with seven counts of attempting to illegally receive a controlled substance. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation continues, and additional arrests are possible.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police add that it is illegal to purchase a dangerous controlled substance on behalf of another person for any illegal purpose. Anyone caught doing so may be charged criminally. The Louisiana State Police and other area law enforcement agencies will continue to conduct these types of investigations in an effort to prevent the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.