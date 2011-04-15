Authorities make 107 pound pot bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles –On Thursday, April 14, at around 9:00 p.m., a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a car at mile marker 12 traveling east on I-10 for a traffic violation.



After the driver, Kasondra L. Whitlock, 36, of Marietta, Georgia, began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, the detective asked for permission from Whitlock to search the car and she refused. A CPSO K-9 named "Mako," alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the trunk of the car. After searching the car, the detective located over 100 pounds of marijuana in three large duffle bags in the trunk, with an estimated street value of over $239,000. Detectives also recovered a postal digital shipping scale from the car, and a plastic bag containing over $3,000 in cash.

Whitlock was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of sixty pounds but less than two thousand pounds of marijuana; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; and drug paraphernalia.

CPSO Sgt. Stuart Henderson is the arresting deputy.