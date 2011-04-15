Leesville man charged with first degree murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Leesville man charged with first degree murder

Joshua Griffin (Source: VPSO) Joshua Griffin (Source: VPSO)
Dontrez Banks (Source: VPSO) Dontrez Banks (Source: VPSO)
Andre Porter (Source: VPSO) Andre Porter (Source: VPSO)

The following is a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:

On April 13th, 2011 at approximately 10:46 p.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office was notified by Vernon Parish 911 of a report of an unresponsive man in a driveway at a residence in the Rosepine area. 
 
Deputies responded to the residence where they located a deceased black male, later identified as Jason Perry, age 23, of Rosepine.  The victim was sent for autopsy where it was determined that he died from multiple stab wounds.
 
Further investigation by Vernon Parish Detectives led to the arrest of Joshua Griffin on April 14th, 2011.  The investigation continued after the initial arrest and led to the identification of additional persons involved in the incident.
 
On April 14th, 2011  two other individuals were arrested in relation to the homicide.  Andre Porter, age 19, of Leesville and Dontrez Banks, age 17, of Leesville were also arrested.
 
Andre Porter and Dontrez Banks have been charged with Principal to First Degree Murder, Accessory after the fact of First Degree Murder, and Criminal Conspiracy.
 
On April 15th,  2011  Joshua Griffin was arrested on additional charges of Simple Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

All three of the individuals remain in the Vernon Parish Jail.  No bond has been set at the time of this release.

